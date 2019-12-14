Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Martin scores 20 to lift Rice over Houston Baptist 96-84

December 14, 2019 10:16 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Robert Martin had 20 points as Rice defeated Houston Baptist 96-84 on Saturday night.

Drew Peterson had 17 points for Rice (7-4). Chris Mullins added 13 points. Trey Murphy III had 13 points for the hosts.

The 96 points were a season best for Rice.

Ian DuBose had 29 points for the Huskies (0-8), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to eight games. Jalon Gates added 16 points. Myles Pierre had 11 points.

Rice plays St. Thomas (TX) at home on Thursday. Houston Baptist looks for its first win of the season against Stephen F. Austin on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

