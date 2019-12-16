Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Bucks, Box

December 16, 2019 11:02 pm
 
DALLAS (120)

Finney-Smith 6-11 0-1 15, Porzingis 9-19 4-4 26, Powell 1-6 2-2 4, Brunson 4-9 4-4 13, Hardaway Jr. 1-10 4-6 6, Jackson 2-5 2-4 7, Kleber 4-7 0-0 10, Wright 5-6 2-2 13, Curry 9-15 4-4 26, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-88 22-27 120.

MILWAUKEE (116)

Middleton 4-12 0-0 9, G.Antetokounmpo 18-31 11-16 48, B.Lopez 1-8 1-1 3, DiVincenzo 2-8 1-2 5, Matthews 2-6 0-0 6, Ilyasova 4-11 2-3 11, R.Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 4-10 2-2 10, Korver 6-8 0-0 17, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 5, Brown 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 44-105 17-24 116.

Dallas 36 23 27 34—120
Milwaukee 22 34 20 40—116

3-Point Goals_Dallas 16-41 (Porzingis 4-8, Curry 4-8, Finney-Smith 3-5, Kleber 2-5, Wright 1-1, Brunson 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Powell 0-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-5), Milwaukee 11-41 (Korver 5-7, Matthews 2-4, Connaughton 1-3, Ilyasova 1-3, Middleton 1-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-6, Brown 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3, B.Lopez 0-4, Hill 0-4). Fouled Out_Kleber. Rebounds_Dallas 52 (Porzingis 12), Milwaukee 52 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Dallas 27 (Brunson 11), Milwaukee 29 (DiVincenzo 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,727 (17,500).

