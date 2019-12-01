Mavericks-Lakers, Box

DALLAS (114)

Finney-Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Porzingis 5-11 2-4 15, Powell 6-11 3-5 15, Doncic 10-23 3-3 27, Hardaway Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Jackson 6-10 0-0 15, Kleber 1-4 3-4 6, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Brunson 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 7-12 0-0 17, Curry 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 42-97 13-18 114.

L.A. LAKERS (100)

James 11-20 3-3 25, Davis 10-21 6-6 27, McGee 2-5 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Green 3-10 0-0 8, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 1-8 2-3 4, Howard 2-3 0-2 4, Cook 0-1 2-2 2, Rondo 2-3 0-0 4, Caruso 4-5 0-0 10, Daniels 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-87 13-16 100.

Dallas 25 34 35 20—114 L.A. Lakers 30 32 17 21—100

3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-49 (Doncic 4-10, Jackson 3-5, Wright 3-6, Porzingis 3-8, Finney-Smith 2-5, Kleber 1-2, Curry 1-4, Brunson 0-1, Powell 0-1, Hardaway Jr. 0-7), L.A. Lakers 7-27 (Caruso 2-2, Green 2-8, Davis 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Daniels 1-2, Cook 0-1, Kuzma 0-5, James 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 51 (Doncic, Kleber, Powell 9), L.A. Lakers 45 (Davis, McGee 10). Assists_Dallas 24 (Doncic 10), L.A. Lakers 25 (James 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, L.A. Lakers 14. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Frank Vogel, Caldwell-Pope. A_18,997 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.