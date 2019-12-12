Mavericks-Pistons, Box

DALLAS (122)

Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Porzingis 8-18 4-4 20, Powell 3-4 3-4 9, Doncic 14-24 7-12 41, Hardaway Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, J.Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Kleber 2-4 0-0 5, Curry 11-15 2-3 30, Brunson 3-6 0-0 7, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 16-23 122.

DETROIT (111)

Snell 4-7 0-0 12, Griffin 3-16 3-4 10, Drummond 10-14 3-6 23, Brown 2-6 3-4 7, Kennard 3-13 0-0 8, Wood 4-4 2-2 10, Morris 6-8 1-3 16, Maker 1-1 0-0 2, Galloway 0-3 2-2 2, Frazier 0-1 2-2 2, Rose 7-16 0-0 19, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 16-23 111.

Dallas 34 31 30 27—122 Detroit 29 29 27 26—111

3-Point Goals_Dallas 16-44 (Curry 6-9, Doncic 6-13, Finney-Smith 2-4, Kleber 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Powell 0-1, J.Jackson 0-2, Hardaway Jr. 0-5, Porzingis 0-5), Detroit 15-42 (Rose 5-10, Snell 4-6, Morris 3-5, Kennard 2-8, Griffin 1-10, Drummond 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Brown 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 52 (Doncic 12), Detroit 34 (Drummond 15). Assists_Dallas 25 (Doncic 11), Detroit 23 (Griffin 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, Detroit 16. Technicals_Rose. A_20,064 (22,300).

