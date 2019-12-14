Listen Live Sports

Mavs star Doncic won’t return vs Heat after injuring ankle

December 14, 2019 10:11 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was ruled out of a game against Miami after the young Dallas Mavericks star sprained his right ankle early in the first quarter.

The reigning rookie of the year’s right foot landed on the foot of Heat guard Kendrick Nunn on a drive less than two minutes into the game Saturday night.

Doncic lost control of the ball for a turnover and limped off the court before going down behind the basket while play continued at the other end. He got up a short time later but went straight to the locker room. The team said X-rays were negative but he wouldn’t return.

The 20-year-old is averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while leading the resurgent Mavericks to the Southwest Division lead.

Doncic was playing two nights after dazzling a crowd in Mexico City with a pre-game speech in Spanish before scoring 41 points with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 122-111 victory over Detroit. It was his NBA-leading eighth triple-double of the season.

