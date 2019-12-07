Listen Live Sports

Maximum Security smokes them in Cigar Mile

December 7, 2019 5:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Maximum Security concluded a tumultuous season with a decisive victory Saturday in the $750,000 Cigar Mile at Aqueduct.

Maximum Security was the first horse to be disqualified for interference in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby. That was one of only two defeats in an otherwise exceptional campaign.

The 3-year-old trained by Jason Servis and owned by Gary and Mary West went 6 for 8, including victories in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park.

In the Cigar Mile, Maximum Security broke alertly from the gate for jockey Luis Saez to grab the early lead. They were quickly challenged by Spun to Run, the winner of the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last month at Santa Anita.

The two horses raced as a team until Maximum Security pulled clear at the top of the stretch on his way to a 3 1-2 length victory. The time was 1:36.46.

Maximum Security paid $4.60, $2.80 and $2.60 as the 6-5 favorite. Spun to Run held second, returning $3.40 and $2.90. True Timber paid $6 to show.

