McDonald helps No. 18 Arizona women go to 10-0, top UCSB

December 21, 2019 5:33 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 21 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists and No. 18 Arizona continued its best start in history with a 61-42 win over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Sam Thomas added 11 points and Amari Carter had six to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Wildcats (11-0) head into Pac-12 play undefeated for the first time ever.

Ila Lane had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Gauchos (4-8).

McDonald had four free throws as the Wildcats closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 29-23 lead. She opened the second half with a fast-break layup, and after a Santa Barbara basket, four different players scored in a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 40-25 midway through the third quarter.

Arizona held Santa Barbara to 36% shooting and forced 17 turnovers and committed just four.

The Wildcats open conference play at home against rival Arizona State on Dec. 29.

