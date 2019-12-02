McGhee, Jones help Nicholls run to 120-69 victory

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lorenzo McGhee had 34 points and Andre Jones had a triple double to help Nicholls beat NCCAA-member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 120-69 on Monday night.

Jones finished with 13 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Dexter McClanahan added 21 points and D’Angelo Hunter chipped in 12 for Nicholls (5-4), which has won three in a row after losing three straight games.

The Colonels took a 46-30 lead into the break and then dominated the second half, 74-39.

Jamal Weaver had 26 points to lead Campbellsville-Harrodsburg.

