The Associated Press
 
McGhee, Jones help Nicholls run to 120-69 victory

December 2, 2019 11:39 pm
 
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lorenzo McGhee had 34 points and Andre Jones had a triple double to help Nicholls beat NCCAA-member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 120-69 on Monday night.

Jones finished with 13 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Dexter McClanahan added 21 points and D’Angelo Hunter chipped in 12 for Nicholls (5-4), which has won three in a row after losing three straight games.

The Colonels took a 46-30 lead into the break and then dominated the second half, 74-39.

Jamal Weaver had 26 points to lead Campbellsville-Harrodsburg.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

