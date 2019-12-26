McKnight, Coppin State visit Mt. St. Mary’s

Coppin State (4-9) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (3-9)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kamar McKnight and Coppin State will face Damian Chong Qui and Mount St. Mary’s. The senior McKnight has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Chong Qui, a sophomore, is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has benefited heavily from its seniors. McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 28.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Eagles are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 4-4 when they exceed 62 points. The Mountaineers are 0-6 when allowing 64 or more points and 3-3 when holding opponents below 64.

STREAK STATS: Coppin State has scored 63 points per game and allowed 88.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Coppin State offense has averaged 76.1 possessions per game, the 19th-most in Division I. Mount St. Mary’s has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.1 possessions per game (ranked 313th, nationally).

