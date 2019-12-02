Listen Live Sports

McNeese St. battles Campbellsville-Harrodsburg

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Campbellsville-Harrodsburg vs. McNeese State (2-6)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. McNeese State lost 73-71 on the road to Texas in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Sha’markus Kennedy has averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks this year for McNeese State. Complementing Kennedy is Dru Kuxhausen, who is averaging 15.1 points per game.SOLID SHA’MARKUS: In eight appearances this season, McNeese State’s Sha’markus Kennedy has shot 66.3 percent.

LAST MEETING: McNeese State scored 91 points and prevailed by 18 over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Cowboys offense put up 66 points per contest in those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

