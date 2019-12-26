Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mercer takes on Milligan

December 26, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Milligan vs. Mercer (5-8)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears will be taking on the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan. Mercer lost 65-50 loss at home against Florida Atlantic in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Ethan Stair has averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds this year for Mercer. Djordje Dimitrijevic is also a primary contributor, with 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dimitrijevic has directly created 40 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last three games. Dimitrijevic has 11 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 3-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears scored 70.3 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina