Mercer takes on Milligan

Milligan vs. Mercer (5-8)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears will be taking on the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan. Mercer lost 65-50 loss at home against Florida Atlantic in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Ethan Stair has averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds this year for Mercer. Djordje Dimitrijevic is also a primary contributor, with 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dimitrijevic has directly created 40 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last three games. Dimitrijevic has 11 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 3-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears scored 70.3 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.