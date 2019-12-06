Mets re-sign reliever Brach after solid show late last year

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Brad Brach to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Friday, encouraged by his solid showing after they added him last August.

Brach’s deal includes a player option for 2021 at $1.25 million.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 16 games for the Mets, holding righty hitters to a .194 batting average.

The Mets signed Brach on Aug. 8 after he was released by the Cubs. Brach was 4-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 42 games for Chicago.

“Brad is a former All-Star who made an immediate and positive impact to our bullpen last year,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “We are confident that his presence will make us better in 2020.”

Brach was an All-Star in 2016 with Baltimore, going 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA in 71 games. He is 36-27 with 33 saves and a 3.33 ERA in 482 games in a nine-season career with the Orioles, Mets, Cubs, Atlanta and San Diego.

The option price in Brach’s contract can escalate by up to $2,225,000 based on games pitched in 2020: $125,000 for 20 and $350,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 50, 60 and 65.

Brach can earn another $400,000 in performance bonuses in 2020 and in 2021: $100,000 each of 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched. He can make another $100,000 in 2021 if he pitches 70 times.

The Mets designated righty Chris Flexen for assignment. The 25-year-old was 0-3 with a 6.59 ERA in nine games last season.

