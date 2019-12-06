Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets re-sign reliever Brach after solid show late last year

December 6, 2019 6:17 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Brad Brach to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Friday, encouraged by his solid showing after they added him last August.

Brach’s deal includes a player option for 2021 at $1.25 million.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 16 games for the Mets, holding righty hitters to a .194 batting average.

The Mets signed Brach on Aug. 8 after he was released by the Cubs. Brach was 4-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 42 games for Chicago.

Advertisement

“Brad is a former All-Star who made an immediate and positive impact to our bullpen last year,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “We are confident that his presence will make us better in 2020.”

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Brach was an All-Star in 2016 with Baltimore, going 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA in 71 games. He is 36-27 with 33 saves and a 3.33 ERA in 482 games in a nine-season career with the Orioles, Mets, Cubs, Atlanta and San Diego.

The option price in Brach’s contract can escalate by up to $2,225,000 based on games pitched in 2020: $125,000 for 20 and $350,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 50, 60 and 65.

Brach can earn another $400,000 in performance bonuses in 2020 and in 2021: $100,000 each of 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched. He can make another $100,000 in 2021 if he pitches 70 times.

The Mets designated righty Chris Flexen for assignment. The 25-year-old was 0-3 with a 6.59 ERA in nine games last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified