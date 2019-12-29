Miami 27, New England 24

|Miami
|3
|7
|7
|10
|—
|27
|New England
|0
|10
|7
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 27, 1:38.
Second Quarter
Mia_Rowe 35 interception return (Sanders kick), 10:31.
NE_FG Folk 25, 5:51.
NE_Michel 4 run (Folk kick), 2:05.
Third Quarter
Mia_Fitzpatrick 2 run (Sanders kick), 7:42.
NE_Roberts 38 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 4:26.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 32, 8:29.
NE_White 13 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 3:53.
Mia_Gesicki 5 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), :24.
A_65,878.
___
|
|Mia
|NE
|First downs
|26
|18
|Total Net Yards
|389
|352
|Rushes-yards
|22-63
|27-135
|Passing
|326
|217
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|1-38
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-35
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-44-0
|16-29-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-4
|Punts
|4-42.5
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|6-54
|Time of Possession
|33:51
|26:09
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Laird 11-21, Perine 5-16, Fitzpatrick 5-15, Ford 1-11. New England, Michel 18-74, Burkhead 6-48, Harry 1-9, White 2-4.
PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 28-41-0-320, Wilson 1-2-0-20, Haack 0-1-0-0. New England, Brady 16-29-1-221.
RECEIVING_Miami, D.Parker 8-137, Ford 7-54, Wilson 5-59, Laird 4-48, Gesicki 4-34, Smythe 1-8. New England, Sanu 3-35, White 3-33, Harry 3-29, Edelman 3-26, Dorsett 1-50, Roberts 1-38, Burkhead 1-6, Watson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.