Miami 27, New England 24

December 29, 2019 4:15 pm
 
Miami 3 7 7 10 27
New England 0 10 7 7 24

First Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 27, 1:38.

Second Quarter

Mia_Rowe 35 interception return (Sanders kick), 10:31.

NE_FG Folk 25, 5:51.

NE_Michel 4 run (Folk kick), 2:05.

Third Quarter

Mia_Fitzpatrick 2 run (Sanders kick), 7:42.

NE_Roberts 38 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 4:26.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 32, 8:29.

NE_White 13 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 3:53.

Mia_Gesicki 5 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), :24.

A_65,878.

Mia NE
First downs 26 18
Total Net Yards 389 352
Rushes-yards 22-63 27-135
Passing 326 217
Punt Returns 2-7 1-7
Kickoff Returns 1-18 1-38
Interceptions Ret. 1-35 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-44-0 16-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 1-4
Punts 4-42.5 4-44.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 6-54
Time of Possession 33:51 26:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Laird 11-21, Perine 5-16, Fitzpatrick 5-15, Ford 1-11. New England, Michel 18-74, Burkhead 6-48, Harry 1-9, White 2-4.

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 28-41-0-320, Wilson 1-2-0-20, Haack 0-1-0-0. New England, Brady 16-29-1-221.

RECEIVING_Miami, D.Parker 8-137, Ford 7-54, Wilson 5-59, Laird 4-48, Gesicki 4-34, Smythe 1-8. New England, Sanu 3-35, White 3-33, Harry 3-29, Edelman 3-26, Dorsett 1-50, Roberts 1-38, Burkhead 1-6, Watson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

