The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers out with groin injury

December 27, 2019 6:12 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP) — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.

The school announced Livers’status Friday, two days before the 11th-ranked Wolverines host UMass Lowell.

Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend. Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain.

Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.

The injury could be a significant one for Michigan, which resumes Big Ten play after this weekend’s game. The Wolverines play at rival Michigan State on Jan. 5.

