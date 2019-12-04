Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Michigan LB Uche entering NFL draft, plans to play in bowl

December 4, 2019 8:41 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan linebacker Josh Uche is entering the NFL draft.

The redshirt junior shared his plans Wednesday night on his social media accounts, adding he will play for the 17th-ranked Wolverines in their bowl game.

Uche had a team-high 8 1/2 sacks this season and had three more tackles for losses. He had 34 tackles, forced two fumbles, recovering one, and defended two passes. The Miami native had seven sacks last season. He played in just four games as a freshman in 2016, potentially giving him a fifth season.

Michigan (9-3) will get its bowl bid Sunday night.

