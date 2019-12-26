Michigan’s Paye returning for senior year, puts NFL on hold

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye has decided to return for his senior season.

Paye announced his plans with an Instagram post on Thursday night, ending speculation he might enter the NFL draft

He led the Wolverines with 12 1/2 tackles for losses and was second on the team with 6 1/2 sacks during the regular season. Paye was voted second-team All-Big Ten by conference coaches.

The 17th-ranked Wolverines will play No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.