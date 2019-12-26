Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Michigan’s Paye returning for senior year, puts NFL on hold

December 26, 2019 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye has decided to return for his senior season.

Paye announced his plans with an Instagram post on Thursday night, ending speculation he might enter the NFL draft

He led the Wolverines with 12 1/2 tackles for losses and was second on the team with 6 1/2 sacks during the regular season. Paye was voted second-team All-Big Ten by conference coaches.

The 17th-ranked Wolverines will play No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina