Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miedema scores 6 to lead Arsenal to record 11-1 WSL win

December 1, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Vivianne Miedema scored a double hat trick to lead Arsenal to a record Women’s Super League 11-1 victory over Bristol City on Sunday.

Miedema netted three times in each half and also provided four assists as the reigning champion moved top of the standings.

Lisa Evans netted twice, while Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson and substitute Emma Mitchell were also on target for Joe Montemurro’s side.

The result surpassed Liverpool’s 9-0 win over Doncaster Belles in 2013.

Advertisement

Bristol City, which is now eight games without victory this season, pulled one back five minutes from the end when Yana Daniels scored on the rebound after her penalty was saved by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

The record win saw Arsenal leapfrog second-place Manchester City, which beat bottom club Liverpool 1-0, on goal difference.

Gemma Bonner converted Caroline Weir’s 20th-minute free kick to settle the contest in City’s favor, leaving the visitors in last place on a single point.

Previous leader Chelsea dropped to third after its game at Everton was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7