Miller carries UNC-Greensboro over Kennesaw State 72-54

December 4, 2019 10:26 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller matched his career high with 25 points as UNC Greensboro rolled over winless Kennesaw State 72-54 on Wednesday night.

James Dickey had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for UNC Greensboro (7-2), which won its fourth straight game.

Terrell Burden had 14 points for the Owls (0-7). Tyler Hooker added 13 points and Bryson Lockley had eight rebounds.

UNC Greensboro plays Radford on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State looks for its first win of the season against Florida International at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

