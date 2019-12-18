Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller paces UNC Greensboro past Vermont 54-53

December 18, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 11 points and seven rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat Vermont 54-53 on Wednesday night.

Michael Hueitt Jr. had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (9-3). James Dickey added nine rebounds.

After falling behind 33-30 at the half, UNC Greensboro outscored Vermont 24-20 in the second half to earn the victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half.

Anthony Lamb had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (7-5).

Advertisement

Stef Smith, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Catamounts, scored just four. He hit 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

UNC Greensboro matches up against Northern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Vermont faces Lipscomb at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted