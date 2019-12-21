Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller scores 17, George Mason defeats UMBC 69-53

December 21, 2019 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller registered 17 points as George Mason defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-53 on Saturday.

Javon Greene had 14 points and six rebounds for George Mason (11-1), which won its sixth straight game. Jamal Hartwell II added 14 points. AJ Wilson had 9 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Patriots.

Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points for the Retrievers (6-8). K.J. Jackson added 12 points. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. L.J. Owens had 10 points.

George Mason plays at TCU on Dec. 30. Maryland-Baltimore County hosts Penn State-York on Dec. 30.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end