Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller scores 18 as Washington St. beats Idaho 78-65

December 5, 2019 12:04 am
 
1 min read
      

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tony Miller scored a career-high 18 points and Noah Williams finished with 12 to lead Washington State to a 78-65 victory over Idaho on Wednesday night.

Miller, who averaged 3.2 points per game entering the night, was 6-of-7 shooting, and made 6-of-8 free throws. Jaylen Shead had eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals in addition to six points.

The bench of Washington State (4-4) stepped up, outscoring the Vandals 38-16 on a night when the Cougars leading scorer CJ Elleby was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The Cougars were also more physical on both ends of the floor, winning the rebounding battle 39-29 and had 12 steals.

Despite forcing a season high 16 turnovers on Washington State, Idaho (3-6) was unable to hang with the Cougars in the second half. Scott Blakney had 13 points and Trevon Allen finished with 12 for the Vandals.

Advertisement

BIG PICTURE

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Washington State: After going 1-3 at the Cayman Islands Classic, the Cougars get a much-needed win over regional rival Idaho.

Idaho: The Vandals have lost three in a row and are now 3-6 for the season, after going 5-27 a year ago when they only beat three D-I teams.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars travel to Spokane, Washington, on Saturday to play New Mexico State.

Idaho: The Vandals play Cal State Bakersfield at home on Dec. 14.

___

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified