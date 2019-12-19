Milwaukee hopes to end skid vs Wisconsin

Milwaukee (5-6) vs. Wisconsin (5-5)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Wisconsin. Milwaukee is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Wisconsin lost 72-65 on the road to Rutgers on Dec. 11.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee has benefited heavily from its seniors. Darius Roy, Te’Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Wil Sessoms have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Roy has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.4 points while giving up 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 29 assists on 74 field goals (39.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Milwaukee has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.1 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams. That figure has dropped to 21.8 percent during the team’s four-game losing streak, however.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

