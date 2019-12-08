Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|0
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
Min_O.Johnson 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:47.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 27, 4:42.
Min_Cook 3 run (Bailey kick), :20.
Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 50, 14:55.
Det_Golladay 10 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 2:09.
A_66,776.
___
|
|Det
|Min
|First downs
|18
|22
|Total Net Yards
|231
|354
|Rushes-yards
|22-70
|39-120
|Passing
|161
|234
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|4-43
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-40-2
|24-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-44
|1-8
|Punts
|7-49.6
|6-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-28
|8-55
|Time of Possession
|26:18
|33:42
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Scarbrough 19-65, Johnson 2-3, McKissic 1-2. Minnesota, Cook 18-62, Mattison 14-46, Boone 5-13, Ham 1-0, Cousins 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Detroit, Blough 24-40-2-205. Minnesota, Cousins 24-30-0-242.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 6-58, Amendola 5-34, McKissic 4-16, M.Jones 3-38, Thomas 2-21, James 1-23, Johnson 1-7, Scarbrough 1-5, Nauta 1-3. Minnesota, Diggs 6-92, I.Smith 3-21, Conklin 3-13, Treadwell 2-42, Mattison 2-18, Cook 2-13, Rudolph 2-11, Ham 1-25, O.Johnson 1-9, Abdullah 1-2, Bradbury 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 45.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.