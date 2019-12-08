Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

December 8, 2019 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit 0 0 0 7 7
Minnesota 7 10 0 3 20

First Quarter

Min_O.Johnson 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:47.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 27, 4:42.

Min_Cook 3 run (Bailey kick), :20.

Advertisement

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 50, 14:55.

Det_Golladay 10 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 2:09.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_66,776.

___

Det Min
First downs 18 22
Total Net Yards 231 354
Rushes-yards 22-70 39-120
Passing 161 234
Punt Returns 2-11 4-43
Kickoff Returns 1-23 1-14
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-40-2 24-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-44 1-8
Punts 7-49.6 6-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-28 8-55
Time of Possession 26:18 33:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Scarbrough 19-65, Johnson 2-3, McKissic 1-2. Minnesota, Cook 18-62, Mattison 14-46, Boone 5-13, Ham 1-0, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Blough 24-40-2-205. Minnesota, Cousins 24-30-0-242.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 6-58, Amendola 5-34, McKissic 4-16, M.Jones 3-38, Thomas 2-21, James 1-23, Johnson 1-7, Scarbrough 1-5, Nauta 1-3. Minnesota, Diggs 6-92, I.Smith 3-21, Conklin 3-13, Treadwell 2-42, Mattison 2-18, Cook 2-13, Rudolph 2-11, Ham 1-25, O.Johnson 1-9, Abdullah 1-2, Bradbury 1-(minus 4).

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 45.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia