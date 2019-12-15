Listen Live Sports

...

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

December 15, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
      
Minnesota 6 13 6 14 39
L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 0 10

First Quarter

Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 9:10.

LAC_FG Badgley 41, 4:35.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 26, 14:57.

LAC_M.Williams 2 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 8:42.

Min_FG Bailey 44, 4:17.

Min_Odenigbo 56 fumble return (Bailey kick), :07.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 38, 12:37.

Min_FG Bailey 27, 7:06.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Boone 8 run (Bailey kick), 10:25.

Min_Boone 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:45.

A_25,446.

___

Min LAC
First downs 18 17
Total Net Yards 344 345
Rushes-yards 37-137 19-62
Passing 207 283
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-25 3-48
Interceptions Ret. 3-7 1-9
Comp-Att-Int 19-25-1 28-39-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-24
Punts 2-51.5 1-26.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 5-4
Penalties-Yards 5-41 5-48
Time of Possession 32:19 27:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Boone 13-56, Cook 9-27, Abdullah 5-25, Cousins 3-14, O.Johnson 1-6, Ham 1-5, Diggs 1-4, Thielen 1-3, Mannion 3-(minus 3). L.A. Chargers, Gordon 7-28, Ekeler 7-19, Jackson 5-15.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 19-25-1-207. L.A. Chargers, Rivers 28-39-3-307.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 4-76, Rudolph 3-48, Thielen 3-27, Cook 3-16, Ham 3-13, I.Smith 2-8, O.Johnson 1-19. L.A. Chargers, Allen 9-99, Ekeler 5-62, Gordon 5-36, M.Williams 4-71, Henry 2-29, Jackson 2-2, Patton 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

