The Associated Press
 
Mirtchell’s career high 27 leads Sam Houston St. past Rice

December 29, 2019 6:40 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Kai Mitchell scored a career-high 27 points — nearly double his season average (14.2 ppg) — and grabbed 13 rebounds as Sam Houston State topped Rice 75-61 on Sunday.

Mitchell was 11-for-17 from the field and made all four free throws. Zach Nutall added 14 points for Sam Houston State (9-4), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Chad Bowie added 11 points.

Chris Mullins scored 13 points to lead the Owls (8-5). Payton Moore and Trey Murphy III each scored 11 points. The Bearkats shot 51% (30-for-59) and owned the boards 40-34.

Sam Houston State visits McNeese State to open Southland Conference play on Thursday. Rice plays Marshall on the road on Thursday in a Conference USA opener.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

