Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mitchell leads Sam Houston St. over Wiley 91-58

December 15, 2019 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kai Mitchell had 15 points as Sam Houston State romped past Wiley 91-58 on Sunday.

Chad Bowie had 15 points for Sam Houston State (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Xavier Bryant added 14 points. Demarkus Lampley had 11 points for the home team.

Travious Grubbs had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Taylan Grogan added 12 points. Devin Ellis had 5 points and 12 rebounds.

Sam Houston State plays Northwestern State at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans