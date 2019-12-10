Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
MLB goes swoosh; Nike logos on upper right chest of jerseys

December 10, 2019 8:09 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball is going swoosh.

Nike’s logo will be on the upper right chest of Major League Baseball jerseys this year, a far a more prominent position than the Majestic Athletic logo previously on sleeves.

A 10-year agreement announced last January replaced a deal announced in December 2016 for Under Armour to take over from Majestic. The online sportswear retailer Fanatics will manufacture and distribute licensed versions of the Nike uniforms and training wear to consumers.

Majestic had manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and had been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by Majestic, Russell Athletic and Rawlings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

