Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS veteran Sacha Kljestan signs with hometown LA Galaxy

December 11, 2019 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Veteran midfielder Sacha Kljestan has signed with the LA Galaxy as a free agent.

The 34-year-old U.S. national team contributor officially returned to his native Southern California on Wednesday.

Kljestan has scored 49 goals over 10 MLS seasons in a career that began as the fifth overall pick by defunct Chivas USA, the Galaxy’s former stadium partners. After a successful five-year stint with Belgium’s Anderlecht, he spent the past five seasons with New York Red Bulls and Orlando City.

The Huntington Beach native also has made 51 appearances for the U.S. team, playing in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Advertisement

Kljestan will provide veteran leadership for a Galaxy roster in transition after the departures of its top two goal-scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Uriel Antuna.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia