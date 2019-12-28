Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monaco fires Jardim, hires former Spain coach Moreno

December 28, 2019 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONTE CARLO (AP) — Monaco fired Leonardo Jardim for a second time on Saturday and announced former Spain coach Roberto Moreno as his replacement.

Moreno has signed a contract through to the end of the 2021-22 season and will start his new job next week. He coached Spain for six games, helping the team qualify for next year’s European Championship.

Jardim’s first spell in charge was from 2014-18, during which time Monaco won the French league in 2017 and reached the Champions League semifinals in the same season.

He returned as coach in January as a replacement for Thierry Henry.

Advertisement

Monaco is seventh in the league, 17 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama