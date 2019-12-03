Monday’s College Basketball

EAST

Baruch at Worcester St., ppd.

Bates 82, Johnson & Wales (RI) 74

Bloomsburg 96, Cheyney 50

Advertisement

Bryant 60, Navy 45

Cobleskill at Delhi, ppd.

DeSales at Montclair St., ppd.

Delaware 84, Columbia 76

Geneseo St. at SUNY-Canton, ppd.

Gwynedd-Mercy 72, Goucher 51

Mansfield at Mercy, ppd.

Mass.-Dartmouth 94, Bridgewater (Mass.) 84

Mount St. Mary (NY) at Hartwick, ppd.

New England 95, Maine Maritime 79

Queens (NY) at East Stroudsburg, ppd.

St. Lawrence 83, Oswego St. 82

Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47

Virginia Union 71, Bluefield St. 67

Wilson at Centenary (NJ), ppd.

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 80, Trevecca Nazarene 60

Benedict 87, LeMoyne-Owen 74

Claflin 60, Winston-Salem 53

Clark Atlanta 74, Lane 71

Columbus St. 86, West Georgia 81

Delta St. 87, Blue Mountain 83

Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46

Emmanuel (Ga.) 88, Georgia College 77

Ga. Southwestern 89, Fort Valley St. 62

Hofstra 64, Canisius 57

Holy Cross 81, Mercer 67

Liberty 87, Trinity Baptist 28

Marymount 67, Catholic 44

Miles 70, Paine 62

Morehouse 98, Spring Hill 88

Nicholls 120, Campbellsville 69

North Florida 93, High Point 70

South Florida 65, Furman 55

St. Bonaventure 71, FAU 64

Tennessee Tech 86, Reinhardt 47

Tuskegee 68, Albany (Ga.) 53

UIC 89, San Diego 83

Virginia St. 113, Shaw 82

Wofford 77, NC Central 59

Young Harris 91, Pfeiffer 82

MIDWEST

Black Hills St. 91, Dakota St. 53

Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58

Martin Luther at Concordia (Moor.), ppd.

Miami 81, Illinois 79

Minn. Duluth 95, St. Cloud St. 74

Minnesota 78, Clemson 60

N. Iowa 110, Luther 51

SOUTHWEST

NW Oklahoma St. 81, Randall 76

North Texas 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Northeastern St. 100, SW Christian 74

Stephen F. Austin 114, Arlington Baptist 49

FAR WEST

Washington 75, South Dakota 55

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.