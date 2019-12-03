Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch at Worcester St., ppd.
Bates 82, Johnson & Wales (RI) 74
Bloomsburg 96, Cheyney 50
Bryant 60, Navy 45
Cobleskill at Delhi, ppd.
DeSales at Montclair St., ppd.
Delaware 84, Columbia 76
Geneseo St. at SUNY-Canton, ppd.
Gwynedd-Mercy 72, Goucher 51
Mansfield at Mercy, ppd.
Mass.-Dartmouth 94, Bridgewater (Mass.) 84
Mount St. Mary (NY) at Hartwick, ppd.
New England 95, Maine Maritime 79
Queens (NY) at East Stroudsburg, ppd.
St. Lawrence 83, Oswego St. 82
Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47
Virginia Union 71, Bluefield St. 67
Wilson at Centenary (NJ), ppd.
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 80, Trevecca Nazarene 60
Benedict 87, LeMoyne-Owen 74
Claflin 60, Winston-Salem 53
Clark Atlanta 74, Lane 71
Columbus St. 86, West Georgia 81
Delta St. 87, Blue Mountain 83
Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46
Emmanuel (Ga.) 88, Georgia College 77
Ga. Southwestern 89, Fort Valley St. 62
Hofstra 64, Canisius 57
Holy Cross 81, Mercer 67
Liberty 87, Trinity Baptist 28
Marymount 67, Catholic 44
Miles 70, Paine 62
Morehouse 98, Spring Hill 88
Nicholls 120, Campbellsville 69
North Florida 93, High Point 70
South Florida 65, Furman 55
St. Bonaventure 71, FAU 64
Tennessee Tech 86, Reinhardt 47
Tuskegee 68, Albany (Ga.) 53
UIC 89, San Diego 83
Virginia St. 113, Shaw 82
Wofford 77, NC Central 59
Young Harris 91, Pfeiffer 82
MIDWEST
Black Hills St. 91, Dakota St. 53
Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58
Martin Luther at Concordia (Moor.), ppd.
Miami 81, Illinois 79
Minn. Duluth 95, St. Cloud St. 74
Minnesota 78, Clemson 60
N. Iowa 110, Luther 51
SOUTHWEST
NW Oklahoma St. 81, Randall 76
North Texas 77, Texas-Arlington 66
Northeastern St. 100, SW Christian 74
Stephen F. Austin 114, Arlington Baptist 49
FAR WEST
Washington 75, South Dakota 55
