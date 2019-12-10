Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Curley 74, Overlea 68
Archbishop Spalding 62, Pallotti 60
Atholton 75, Meade 65
Baltimore City College 64, Broadneck 44
Boys Latin 68, Calvert Hall College 44
Century 63, Benjamin Franklin High School 42
Covenant Life 72, Maryland School for the Deaf 52
Delmarva Christian, Del. 65, Gunston Day 11
Easton 58, St. Peter and Paul 44
Edgewood 53, Kenwood 42
Gilman 59, Loyola 52
Hammond 71, Catonsville 30
Hancock 80, Johnstown Christian, Pa. 51
Harwood Southern 91, College Park Academy 54
Havre de Grace 75, Joppatowne 56
Hereford 63, Winters Mill 36
Holly Grove 61, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 47
La Plata 75, Northern – Cal 63
Mt. Carmel 68, Glenelg CS 49
North East 63, Tome 46
North Point 68, Huntingtown 65
Severna Park 61, Patapsco 48
St. Frances 104, Annapolis Area Christian 34
Takoma Academy 64, Owings Mills 49
Thomas Stone 75, Great Mills 74
Westminster 69, Mt. Hebron 68
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bohemia Manor 32, Joppatowne 26
Centennial 59, Western STES 53
Delmarva Christian, Del. 92, Gunston Day 14
DuVal 51, College Park Academy 7
Dunbar 37, Long Reach 29
Easton 66, St. Peter and Paul 11
Edgewood 36, Kenwood 25
Glen Burnie 70, Milford Mill 35
Holly Grove 69, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 12
Howard 69, Glenelg 19
Keyser, W.Va. 57, Fort Hill 33
La Plata 45, Northern – Cal 40
Loch Raven 41, Franklin 30
Manchester Valley 54, Dulaney 16
Maryland School for the Deaf 48, Covenant Life 22
Meade 76, Atholton 38
Mercy 53, North County 48
Mt. Hebron 45, Westminster 37
North East 45, Tome 22
Owings Mills 18, Dundalk 15
River Hill 62, Glenelg CS 40
Rockwood, Pa. 34, Northern Garrett 32
Sandy Spring Friends School 64, Barrie 27
Severna Park 51, Liberty 48
Towson 44, Bryn Mawr 40
Woodlawn 46, Edmondson-Westside 36
