Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Scores

December 10, 2019 12:01 am
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Curley 74, Overlea 68

Archbishop Spalding 62, Pallotti 60

Atholton 75, Meade 65

Advertisement

Baltimore City College 64, Broadneck 44

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Boys Latin 68, Calvert Hall College 44

Century 63, Benjamin Franklin High School 42

Covenant Life 72, Maryland School for the Deaf 52

Delmarva Christian, Del. 65, Gunston Day 11

Easton 58, St. Peter and Paul 44

Edgewood 53, Kenwood 42

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Gilman 59, Loyola 52

Hammond 71, Catonsville 30

Hancock 80, Johnstown Christian, Pa. 51

Harwood Southern 91, College Park Academy 54

Havre de Grace 75, Joppatowne 56

Hereford 63, Winters Mill 36

Holly Grove 61, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 47

La Plata 75, Northern – Cal 63

Mt. Carmel 68, Glenelg CS 49

North East 63, Tome 46

North Point 68, Huntingtown 65

Severna Park 61, Patapsco 48

St. Frances 104, Annapolis Area Christian 34

Takoma Academy 64, Owings Mills 49

Thomas Stone 75, Great Mills 74

Westminster 69, Mt. Hebron 68

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bohemia Manor 32, Joppatowne 26

Centennial 59, Western STES 53

Delmarva Christian, Del. 92, Gunston Day 14

DuVal 51, College Park Academy 7

Dunbar 37, Long Reach 29

Easton 66, St. Peter and Paul 11

Edgewood 36, Kenwood 25

Glen Burnie 70, Milford Mill 35

Holly Grove 69, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 12

Howard 69, Glenelg 19

Keyser, W.Va. 57, Fort Hill 33

La Plata 45, Northern – Cal 40

Loch Raven 41, Franklin 30

Manchester Valley 54, Dulaney 16

Maryland School for the Deaf 48, Covenant Life 22

Meade 76, Atholton 38

Mercy 53, North County 48

Mt. Hebron 45, Westminster 37

North East 45, Tome 22

Owings Mills 18, Dundalk 15

River Hill 62, Glenelg CS 40

Rockwood, Pa. 34, Northern Garrett 32

Sandy Spring Friends School 64, Barrie 27

Severna Park 51, Liberty 48

Towson 44, Bryn Mawr 40

Woodlawn 46, Edmondson-Westside 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon