Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 74, Dunbar 48

Baltimore Poly 79, Lake Clifton 52

Carver Vo-Tech 51, Reginald Lewis 50

Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 57, Calverton 52

Delmar, Del. 58, Salisbury Christian School 24

Digital Harbor 60, Forest Park 36

Edmondson-Westside 79, Patterson 50

Great Mills 67, Broadneck 65

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 54, Holly Grove 32

Huntingtown 70, Thomas Stone 62

Kings Christian 51, Patuxent 50

Lackey 81, Chopticon 48

Mergenthaler 67, Benjamin Franklin High School 53

New Era Academy 64, Academy for College and Career Exploration 16

Northwest – Mtg 89, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 70

Pocomoke 82, North Dorchester 59

Severna Park 70, St. Mary’s 46

Wicomico 80, Chincoteague, Va. 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Keyser, W.Va. vs. Fort Hill, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Milford Mill vs. Kenwood, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 64, Lake Clifton 7

Carver Vo-Tech 38, Reginald Lewis 24

Chopticon 66, Lackey 28

Delmarva Christian, Del. 66, Worcester Prep School 47

Elkton 59, Perryville 17

Forest Park 75, Digital Harbor 15

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 47, Holly Grove 41

Huntingtown 65, Thomas Stone 32

Laurel 64, Mergenthaler 24

North Dorchester 77, Pocomoke 47

Northern – Cal 51, McDonough 38

Saint Paul’s Girls 63, Archbishop Spalding 61

Severna Park 38, St. Mary’s 22

Sussex Technical, Del. 50, Salisbury Christian School 44

Western 67, Dunbar 31

Wicomico 67, Chincoteague, Va. 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kenwood vs. Milford Mill, ppd.

Paw Paw, W.Va. vs. Northern Garrett, ppd.

