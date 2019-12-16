Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 74, Dunbar 48
Baltimore Poly 79, Lake Clifton 52
Carver Vo-Tech 51, Reginald Lewis 50
Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 57, Calverton 52
Delmar, Del. 58, Salisbury Christian School 24
Digital Harbor 60, Forest Park 36
Edmondson-Westside 79, Patterson 50
Great Mills 67, Broadneck 65
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 54, Holly Grove 32
Huntingtown 70, Thomas Stone 62
Kings Christian 51, Patuxent 50
Lackey 81, Chopticon 48
Mergenthaler 67, Benjamin Franklin High School 53
New Era Academy 64, Academy for College and Career Exploration 16
Northwest – Mtg 89, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 70
Pocomoke 82, North Dorchester 59
Severna Park 70, St. Mary’s 46
Wicomico 80, Chincoteague, Va. 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Keyser, W.Va. vs. Fort Hill, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Milford Mill vs. Kenwood, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 64, Lake Clifton 7
Carver Vo-Tech 38, Reginald Lewis 24
Chopticon 66, Lackey 28
Delmarva Christian, Del. 66, Worcester Prep School 47
Elkton 59, Perryville 17
Forest Park 75, Digital Harbor 15
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 47, Holly Grove 41
Huntingtown 65, Thomas Stone 32
Laurel 64, Mergenthaler 24
North Dorchester 77, Pocomoke 47
Northern – Cal 51, McDonough 38
Saint Paul’s Girls 63, Archbishop Spalding 61
Severna Park 38, St. Mary’s 22
Sussex Technical, Del. 50, Salisbury Christian School 44
Western 67, Dunbar 31
Wicomico 67, Chincoteague, Va. 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kenwood vs. Milford Mill, ppd.
Paw Paw, W.Va. vs. Northern Garrett, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
