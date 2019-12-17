Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 69, James Monroe, W.Va. 62
Brookville 67, Heritage-Lynchburg 55
Brunswick 70, Franklin 53
Carroll County 59, Grayson County 45
Charles City County High School 81, Appomattox Regional GS 72
Colonial Heights 58, Southampton 51
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 62, Thomas Walker 45
Dan River 67, Chatham 37
Dominion 80, Independence 65
E.C. Glass 82, Liberty-Bedford 14
George Wythe-Wytheville 69, Rural Retreat 29
Goochland 54, Prince Edward County 45
Grace Christian 69, Justice High School 48
Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst County 43
Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 46
Loudoun Valley 77, Broad Run 66
Maggie L. Walker GS 51, Nottoway 46
Marion 67, Northwood 63
Mountain View 89, King George 69
Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Williamsburg Christian Academy 57
Narrows 94, Giles 87
Nelson County 53, William Monroe 40
Parry McCluer 63, Bath County 20
Peninsula Catholic 82, StoneBridge School 40
Rye Cove 69, Jenkins, Ky. 67
Spotswood 72, Wilson Memorial 47
West Point 74, Rappahannock 69
Wicomico, Md. 80, Chincoteague 27
Woodrow Wilson 56, Lafayette 52
York 47, Poquoson 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charlottesville vs. Harrisonburg, ppd. to Jan 3rd.
Clarke County vs. Skyline, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Galax, ppd.
Fauquier vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Osbourn Park vs. Manassas Park, ppd.
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Jan 11th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 40, Covington 33
Amherst County 54, Jefferson Forest 48
Atlee 79, Dinwiddie 49
Brookville 62, Heritage-Lynchburg 25
Charles City County High School 49, Appomattox Regional GS 5
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 62, Thomas Walker 45
Dominion 49, Independence 14
E.C. Glass 84, Liberty-Bedford 17
East Rockingham 49, Broadway 45
Fairfax 64, Colonial Forge 56
Franklin 51, Brunswick 37
George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Rural Retreat 26
Giles 45, Blacksburg 36
Great Bridge 64, Granby 19
Halifax County 57, Nottoway 24
Honaker 53, Lebanon 38
James Monroe 71, Essex 31
James River-Buchanan 51, Bath County 40
Lakeland 65, Lafayette 41
Life Christian 53, Central Virginia Home School 41
Lord Botetourt 60, Hidden Valley 17
Loudoun Valley 78, Broad Run 32
Louisa 61, Patrick Henry-Ashland 50
Matoaca 58, Deep Run 25
Meadowbrook 46, Hermitage 44
Midlothian 60, Varina 23
Mountain View 42, Rappahannock 35
New Kent 32, Maggie L. Walker GS 29
Norfolk Academy 57, Maury 51
Park View-South Hill 69, Colonial Heights 53
Powhatan 66, Goochland 62
Radford 49, Galax 34
Staunton River 56, Rockbridge County 38
StoneBridge School 47, Peninsula Catholic 39
TJ-Richmond 44, George Wythe-Richmond 4
Turner Ashby 54, Buffalo Gap 27
Tuscarora 53, Loudoun County 37
Wicomico, Md. 67, Chincoteague 29
William Monroe 65, Orange County 24
York 65, Northumberland 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brentsville vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Harrisonburg vs. Charlottesville, ppd.
John Marshall vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
Kettle Run vs. Osbourn, ccd.
Skyline vs. Clarke County, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Tazewell vs. Bland County, ppd. to Jan 13th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.