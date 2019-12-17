Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 69, James Monroe, W.Va. 62

Brookville 67, Heritage-Lynchburg 55

Brunswick 70, Franklin 53

Advertisement

Carroll County 59, Grayson County 45

Charles City County High School 81, Appomattox Regional GS 72

Colonial Heights 58, Southampton 51

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 62, Thomas Walker 45

Dan River 67, Chatham 37

Dominion 80, Independence 65

E.C. Glass 82, Liberty-Bedford 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 69, Rural Retreat 29

Goochland 54, Prince Edward County 45

Grace Christian 69, Justice High School 48

Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst County 43

Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 46

Loudoun Valley 77, Broad Run 66

Maggie L. Walker GS 51, Nottoway 46

Marion 67, Northwood 63

Mountain View 89, King George 69

Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Williamsburg Christian Academy 57

Narrows 94, Giles 87

Nelson County 53, William Monroe 40

Parry McCluer 63, Bath County 20

Peninsula Catholic 82, StoneBridge School 40

Rye Cove 69, Jenkins, Ky. 67

Spotswood 72, Wilson Memorial 47

West Point 74, Rappahannock 69

Wicomico, Md. 80, Chincoteague 27

Woodrow Wilson 56, Lafayette 52

York 47, Poquoson 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charlottesville vs. Harrisonburg, ppd. to Jan 3rd.

Clarke County vs. Skyline, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Galax, ppd.

Fauquier vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Osbourn Park vs. Manassas Park, ppd.

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Jan 11th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 40, Covington 33

Amherst County 54, Jefferson Forest 48

Atlee 79, Dinwiddie 49

Brookville 62, Heritage-Lynchburg 25

Charles City County High School 49, Appomattox Regional GS 5

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 62, Thomas Walker 45

Dominion 49, Independence 14

E.C. Glass 84, Liberty-Bedford 17

East Rockingham 49, Broadway 45

Fairfax 64, Colonial Forge 56

Franklin 51, Brunswick 37

George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Rural Retreat 26

Giles 45, Blacksburg 36

Great Bridge 64, Granby 19

Halifax County 57, Nottoway 24

Honaker 53, Lebanon 38

James Monroe 71, Essex 31

James River-Buchanan 51, Bath County 40

Lakeland 65, Lafayette 41

Life Christian 53, Central Virginia Home School 41

Lord Botetourt 60, Hidden Valley 17

Loudoun Valley 78, Broad Run 32

Louisa 61, Patrick Henry-Ashland 50

Matoaca 58, Deep Run 25

Meadowbrook 46, Hermitage 44

Midlothian 60, Varina 23

Mountain View 42, Rappahannock 35

New Kent 32, Maggie L. Walker GS 29

Norfolk Academy 57, Maury 51

Park View-South Hill 69, Colonial Heights 53

Powhatan 66, Goochland 62

Radford 49, Galax 34

Staunton River 56, Rockbridge County 38

StoneBridge School 47, Peninsula Catholic 39

TJ-Richmond 44, George Wythe-Richmond 4

Turner Ashby 54, Buffalo Gap 27

Tuscarora 53, Loudoun County 37

Wicomico, Md. 67, Chincoteague 29

William Monroe 65, Orange County 24

York 65, Northumberland 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brentsville vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Harrisonburg vs. Charlottesville, ppd.

John Marshall vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.

Kettle Run vs. Osbourn, ccd.

Skyline vs. Clarke County, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Tazewell vs. Bland County, ppd. to Jan 13th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.