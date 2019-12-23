Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 79, Bishop Ireton, Va. 62
Coppin Academy 55, Carver Vo-Tech 49
Georgetown Prep 59, Thurgood Marshall 54
Pallotti 75, Gerstell Academy 66
Rock Creek Christian Academy 71, St. Benedict’s, N.J. 69
Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 92, Takoma Academy 85
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 54, Bishop Ireton, Va. 47
Mt. De Sales Academy 42, Institute of Notre Dame 26
