The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s Scores

December 23, 2019 11:13 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 79, Bishop Ireton, Va. 62

Coppin Academy 55, Carver Vo-Tech 49

Georgetown Prep 59, Thurgood Marshall 54

Pallotti 75, Gerstell Academy 66

Rock Creek Christian Academy 71, St. Benedict’s, N.J. 69

Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 92, Takoma Academy 85

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 54, Bishop Ireton, Va. 47

Mt. De Sales Academy 42, Institute of Notre Dame 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

