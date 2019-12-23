Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Scores

December 23, 2019 10:25 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 74, Prince George 70

Bishop McNamara, Md. 79, Bishop Ireton 62

East Rockingham 56, Broadway 53

Fairfax Christian 68, Coolidge, D.C. 65

George Wythe-Wytheville 75, Chilhowie 43

Hopewell 62, Collegiate-Richmond 52

Millbrook 78, Jefferson, W.Va. 53

Orange County 65, Madison County 35

Sagemont, Fla. 43, John Handley 36

Veritas Collegiate Academy 92, Takoma Academy, Md. 85

Times-Dispatch Invitational=

Monacan 63, Life Christian 59

Steward School 65, Trinity Episcopal 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 54, Bishop Ireton 47

Broadway 44, East Rockingham 24

Dominion 48, Brentsville 45

Freedom (South Riding) 42, C.D. Hylton 20

Grayson County 64, Chilhowie 63

Madison County 61, Orange County 22

Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 41

Times-Dispatch Invitational=

Highland Springs 60, Hopewell 27

Maret, D.C. 51, Monacan 47

St. Gertrude 66, Clover Hill 31

Steward School 52, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46

Trinity Episcopal 48, Collegiate-Richmond 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

