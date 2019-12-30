Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Walsh 59, Greater Atlanta Christian, Ga. 53
Elizabeth, N.J. 67, Boys Latin 47
Parkside 51, Linganore 48
Mt. Vernon Tournament=
Oxon Hill 72, Dominion, Va. 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 35, Westlake 32
Boonsboro 53, Worcester Prep School 23
Frederick 44, Winston Churchill 43
National Christian Academy 36, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 32
Newark, Ohio 55, Pallotti 43
Parkdale 51, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 44
Parkside 48, Linganore 46
Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 58, Roland Park Country 45
Riverdale Baptist 67, Mary Louis Academy, N.Y. 27
Saint James 46, Dunbar 32
Smithsburg 52, Calvert 41
St. Mary’s Ryken 75, Institute of Notre Dame 42
Wicomico 53, Gerstell Academy 45
Governor’s Challenge=
St. Maria Goretti 47, McLean, Va. 43
W.T. Woodson, Va. 49, Richard Montgomery 29
Title IX Holiday Hoops=
Colgan, Va. 56, Gwynn Park 24
