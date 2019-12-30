Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Scores

December 30, 2019 11:01 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Walsh 59, Greater Atlanta Christian, Ga. 53

Elizabeth, N.J. 67, Boys Latin 47

Parkside 51, Linganore 48

Mt. Vernon Tournament=

Oxon Hill 72, Dominion, Va. 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 35, Westlake 32

Boonsboro 53, Worcester Prep School 23

Frederick 44, Winston Churchill 43

National Christian Academy 36, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 32

Newark, Ohio 55, Pallotti 43

Parkdale 51, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 44

Parkside 48, Linganore 46

Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 58, Roland Park Country 45

Riverdale Baptist 67, Mary Louis Academy, N.Y. 27

Saint James 46, Dunbar 32

Smithsburg 52, Calvert 41

St. Mary’s Ryken 75, Institute of Notre Dame 42

Wicomico 53, Gerstell Academy 45

Governor’s Challenge=

St. Maria Goretti 47, McLean, Va. 43

W.T. Woodson, Va. 49, Richard Montgomery 29

Title IX Holiday Hoops=

Colgan, Va. 56, Gwynn Park 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

