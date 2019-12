Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Richard Bleier on a one-year contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded C Sandy León to Cleveland for RHP Adenys Bautista.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired C Austin Allen and a player to be named from San Diego for 2B Jurickson Profar.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Nick Goody accepted his assignment to the club and was placed on the major league roster. Claimed RHP Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with 2B Andy Burns, OF Patrick Kivlehan and RHPs Phillippe Aumont, A.J. Cole and Justin Miller on minor league contracts.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed RHP Trevor Kelley off waivers from Boston.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Difo and RHP Hunter Strickland on one-year contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Tramaine Brock Sr. and RB Zach Zenner.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel. Activated Matt Bosher from IR. Assigned OL Chris Lindstrom to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on IR.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ben Gedeon on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Anthony Stolarz from San Diego (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed F Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Belleville D Jonathan Aspirot for two games for a cross-checking incident during a Nov. 29 game at Binghamton.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Troy Loggins to Toledo (ECHL). Recalled F Tyler Spezia from Toledo.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Brooks Lennon from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money and $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

FC DALLAS — Traded F Dominique Badji to Nashville SC for $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money and $175,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the football field celebrating a 48-45 win over Alabama on Nov. 30.

BUCKNELL — Named Michelle Manning senior associate director of athletics for administration.

NORTH TEXAS — Fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

OLD DOMINION — Announced the resignation of football coach Bobby Wilder.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced senior QB Jake Bentley is leaving the program and will transfer.

UNLV — Named Lauren Jordan assistant swimming coach.

WASHINGTON — Announced the resignation of football coach Chris Petersen. Promoted defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to head football coach.

