Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Richard Bleier, INF Hanser Alberto, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Mychal Givers and INF/OF Trey Mancini on one-year contracts. Acquired LHP Easton Lucas from Miami Marlins for INF Jonathan Villar.

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded C Sandy León to Cleveland for RHP Adenys Bautista. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C James McCannon on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Ryan Burr, LHP Caleb Frare and INF Yolmer Sánchez. Released RHP Thyago Vieira.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Sandy Leon and UTL Andrew Velazques on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP James Hoyt and C Kevin Plawecki.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Biagini on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Aaron Sanchez.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Mike Montgomery on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to SS Humberto Arteaga, 3B Cheslor Cuthbert, SS Erick Mejia and RHP Jesse Hahn.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Declined to tender a 2020 contracts to C Kevan Smith.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to 1B C.J. Cron and RHP Trevor Hildenberger.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired C Austin Allen and a player to be named from San Diego for 2B Jurickson Profar. Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Ryan Buchter, RHP Blake Treinen and C Josh Phegley.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Tim Beckham and OF Domingo Santana.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Nick Goody accepted his assignment to the club and was placed on the major league roster. Claimed RHP Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Ian Gibaul and RHP Wei-Chieh Huang.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with 2B Andy Burns, OF Patrick Kivlehan and RHPs Phillippe Aumont, A.J. Cole and Justin Miller on minor league contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to C Luke Maile, RHP Derek Law and RHP Jason Adam.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Declined to tender 2020 contracts to OF Steven Souza Jr., RHP Taijuan Walker and C Caleb Joesph.

ATLANTA BRAVES – Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF/OF Charlie Culberson, C John Ryan Murphy and OF Rafael Ortega.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jharel Cotton on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Addison Russell and LHP Danny Hultzen.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski, RHP Trevor Bauer, RHP Matt Bowman, RHP Anthony DeSciafani, RHP/OF Michael Lorenzen and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Kevin Gausman, IF/OF Jose Peraza and RHP Jimmy Herget.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Wes Parsons.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Barnes to a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Yimi Garcia.

MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed 1B Jesus Aguilar off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Tayron Guerrero and INF J.T. Riddle for assignment, then declined to tender 2020 contract to INF J.T. Riddle.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ben Gamel and SS Orlando Arcia on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Junior Guerra, RHP Jimmy Nelson, INF Tyler Saladino and 3b Travis Shaw.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined to tender 2020 contract to C Elias Diaz. Agreed to terms with SS Erik Gonzalez on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed RHP Trevor Kelley off waivers from Boston.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Jurickson Profar on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Pedro Avila and RHP Miguel Diaz.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson, LHP Wandy Peralta and IF Donovan Solano on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Rico Garcia, OF Kevin Pillrd and OF Joey Rickard.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Difo and RHP Hunter Strickland on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, SS Trea Turner, RHP Joe Ross and OF Michael A. Taylor on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Javy Guerra and RHP Koda Glover.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Exercised the 2020 contract options on LHPs Scott Sebald, Mike Castellani, George Faue, Karl Craigie and Hayden Wheeler; RHPs Zak Spivy, Jamal Wilson, Jackson Owens, Sean Hughes and Ryan Mordecai; UTs Connor Crane, Kenny Meimerstorf and Trevor Craport; OFs Andre Mercurio, Isaac Benard, Brandon Pugh and Ricky Ramirez Jr.; INFs Caleb Lopes, Luis Pintor, Kevin Whatley and Taylor Bryant; Cs Jackson Pritchard, Ryan Rinsky and Michael Gulino. Declined the options on RHPs Chris Amend and Sean Watkins; and LHP Patrick McGrath.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Yeltsin Gudino and INF Gianfranco Wawoe to contract extensions.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF/OF Michael Mateja to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Tramaine Brock Sr. and RB Zach Zenner.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel. Activated Matt Bosher from IR. Assigned OL Chris Lindstrom to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on IR.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tremon Smith.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eric Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ben Gedeon on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed DL Albert Huggins off waivers from Philadelphia. Released K Kai Forbath.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated LB Marquel Lee. Waived WR Trevor Davis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Anthony Stolarz from San Diego (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed F Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Belleville D Jonathan Aspirot for two games for a cross-checking incident during a Nov. 29 game at Binghamton.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Troy Loggins to Toledo (ECHL). Recalled F Tyler Spezia from Toledo.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Brooks Lennon from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money and $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

FC DALLAS — Traded F Dominique Badji to Nashville SC for $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money and $175,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the football field celebrating a 48-45 win over Alabama on Nov. 30.

BUCKNELL — Named Michelle Manning senior associate director of athletics for administration.

NORTH TEXAS — Fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

OLD DOMINION — Announced the resignation of football coach Bobby Wilder.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced senior QB Jake Bentley is leaving the program and will transfer.

UNLV — Named Lauren Jordan assistant swimming coach.

WASHINGTON — Announced the resignation of football coach Chris Petersen. Promoted defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to head football coach.

