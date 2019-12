Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Marcos Diplán off waivers from Detroit.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach of Nashville (PCL); Bobby Wilson manager, Jeff Andrews pitching coach, Josue Perez hitting coach and Jonathan Gelnar coach of Frisco (TL); Josh Johnson manager, Jared Goedert hitting coach and Jon Nazarko strength coach of Down East (Carolina); Carlos Cardoza manager, Jason Hart hitting coach, Jay Sullenger coach, Tyler Voas trainer and Andy Earp strength coach of Hickory (SAL); Sean Cashman manager, Bryan Conger pitching coach, Sharnol Adriana hitting coach, Pat Brady coach and Yuichi Takizawa trainer of Spokane (NWL); Matt Hagen minor league field coordinator; Jono Arnold minor league pitching coordinator; Cody Atkinson minor league hitting coordinator; Geno Petralli minor league roving coach; and Turtle Thomas minor league roving catching coordinator.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted assistant trainer Jose Ministral to head trainer.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Andy Green bench coach, Chris Young bullpen coach, Craig Driver first base/catching coach, Mike Napoli quality assurance coach and Kyle Evans senior director of major league data and development and Will Venable third base coach.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP R.J. Alaniz outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Joe Harvey for assignment. Claimed RHP Tyler Kinley off waivers from Miami.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Zack Wheeler to a five-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived PK Brett Maher. Signed PK Kai Forbath.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Mercy Maston to a contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Brendan Lemieux $2,000.00 for elbowing.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Jordan Kyrou and Austin Poganski from San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Tyler Spezia from Toledo (ECHL). Signed D Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Emerson Hyndman by permanent transfer from Bournemouth (Premier League-England) agreed to terms with him on a multi-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired G Bill Hamid by permanent transfer from Midtjylland (Superliga-Denmark) and signed him to a three-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Andrés Perea on a one-year loan from Atlético Nacional (Primera A-Colombia).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Khiry Shelton to a three-year contract.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced East Atlanta FC will join the league for the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Andy Eggerth assistant track and field coach.

