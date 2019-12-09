Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Marcos Diplán off waivers from Detroit.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott to multi-year contracts with the club, all three will hold the title of executive vice president/assistant general manager.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach of Nashville (PCL); Bobby Wilson manager, Jeff Andrews pitching coach, Josue Perez hitting coach and Jonathan Gelnar coach of Frisco (TL); Josh Johnson manager, Jared Goedert hitting coach and Jon Nazarko strength coach of Down East (Carolina); Carlos Cardoza manager, Jason Hart hitting coach, Jay Sullenger coach, Tyler Voas trainer and Andy Earp strength coach of Hickory (SAL); Sean Cashman manager, Bryan Conger pitching coach, Sharnol Adriana hitting coach, Pat Brady coach and Yuichi Takizawa trainer of Spokane (NWL); Matt Hagen minor league field coordinator; Jono Arnold minor league pitching coordinator; Cody Atkinson minor league hitting coordinator; Geno Petralli minor league roving coach; and Turtle Thomas minor league roving catching coordinator.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted assistant trainer Jose Ministral to head trainer.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Andy Green bench coach, Chris Young bullpen coach, Craig Driver first base/catching coach, Mike Napoli quality assurance coach and Kyle Evans senior director of major league data and development and Will Venable third base coach.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP R.J. Alaniz outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Joe Harvey for assignment. Claimed RHP Tyler Kinley off waivers from Miami.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Claudio on a one-year contract. Claimed INF Ronny Rodríguez off waivers from Detroit.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Zack Wheeler on a five-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Zak Spivy to a contract extension.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Reign Letkeman and INF Brent Sakurai to contract extensions. Signed OF Nick Anderson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Roquan Smith on IR. Signed LB Devante Bond. Released LB Dewayne Hendrix from the practice squad. Signed DB Xavier Crawford to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived PK Brett Maher. Signed PK Kai Forbath.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Anthony Pittman to the practice squad. Released TE Cole Herdman from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated T Jared Veldheer from the exempt/commissioner permission list. Released G/T Adam Pankey.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed K Adam Vinatieri and WRr Parris Campbell on the IR.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Mercy Maston to a contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Brendan Lemieux $2,000.00 for elbowing.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Chaput to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Jordan Kyrou and Austin Poganski from San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Tyler Spezia from Toledo (ECHL). Signed D Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Emerson Hyndman by permanent transfer from Bournemouth (Premier League-England) agreed to terms with him on a multi-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired G Bill Hamid by permanent transfer from Midtjylland (Superliga-Denmark) and signed him to a three-year contract.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Re-signed F Anthony Jackson-Hamel to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Andrés Perea on a one-year loan from Atlético Nacional (Primera A-Colombia). Signed M David Loera to a multiyear contract.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Khiry Shelton to a three-year contract.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced East Atlanta FC will join the league for the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Promoted Charlie Hussey to deputy commissioner.

CARSON-NEWMAN — Announced retirement of football coach Mike Turner.

OLD DOMINION — Named Ricky Rahne football coach.

PURDUE — Announced co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Nick Holt will not return for the 2020 season.

TEXAS_SAN ANTONIO — Named Jeff Traylor football coach.

UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Andy Eggerth assistant track and field coach.

