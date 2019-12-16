Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s Sports Transactions

December 16, 2019 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Josh Lindblom to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment. Signed RHP Rick Porcello to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Signed F Josh Cunningham.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego (AHL). Recalled C Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Ilya Kovalchuk.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed D Rod Fanni to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Lucas Cavallini from Club Puebla (Liga MX-Mexico) and signed him to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended UNLV TE Giovanni Fauolo Sr. two games, DB Evan Austrie and TE Noah Bean one game and OL Justin Polu for half a game in 2020 for their involvement in a post-game fight against Nevada.

INDIANA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Fred Glass, effective at the end of the academic year.

