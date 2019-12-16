Listen Live Sports

Monday's Sports Transactions

December 16, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a two-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodríguez on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Bush, RHP Tim Dillard, LHP Brian Flynn, RHP Arturo Reyes, and C/OF Blake Swihart to minor league contracts.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Lindblom on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Rick Porcello on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Connor Crane and INF Kevin Whatley to contract extensions. Signed RHP Jared Cheek.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released C Corey Bass, RHP Austin Chrismon, LHP Seth Davis, INF Nick DeTringo, 1B Stayler Hernandez, C Chris Shaw, and RHP Arik Sikula.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Signed F Josh Cunningham.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Mike Daniels and G Kenny Wiggins on IR. Claimed G Caleb Benenoch off waivers from Dallas.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Spencer Schnell to its practice squad. Released WR Trevion Thompson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego (AHL). Recalled C Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded Fs Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, D Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for Fs Taylor Hall and Blake Speers. Assigned F Brayden Burke to Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Ilya Kovalchuk. Recalled D Kale Clague from Ontario (AHL). Assigned D Paul Ladue to Ontario.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed MF Francisco Ginella.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed D Rod Fanni to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE — Signed D Miguel Ángel Nazarit Mina.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Diego Valeri to a multi-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Lucas Cavallini from Club Puebla (Liga MX-Mexico) and signed him to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended UNLV TE Giovanni Fauolo Sr. two games, DB Evan Austrie and TE Noah Bean one game and OL Justin Polu for half a game in 2020 for their involvement in a post-game fight against Nevada.

INDIANA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Fred Glass, effective at the end of the academic year.

