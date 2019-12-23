Monday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded INF Cristian Perez to the N.Y. Yankees for RHP Chance Adams.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHPs Tyler Fallwell and Juan Aguilera and INF Adam Sasser from Sioux City (AA) for RHP Ryan Newell and INF John Brontsema.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Aaron Rozek to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Kenny Matthews.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Sharif Finch off waivers from Tennessee. Placed WR A.J. Green on the IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jahlani Tavai on IR.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel to a one-year contract. Waived DL Jeremiah Valoaga.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Darius Jennings. Signed WR Rashard Davis from the practice squad. Waived LB Nigel Harris and RB Dalyn Dawkins.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed offensive coordinator Tommy Condell and defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Mark Washington to contract extensions.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina, D Brian Lashoff and G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Jarid Lukosevicius, Providence D Steve Kampfer and Springfield F Jayce Hawryluk two games.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Samba Camara via transfer from Le Havre (Ligue 2-France).
ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Rodrigo Schlegel from Racing Club (Primera División-Argentina) via one-year free loan.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M José Andrés Martínez.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the retirement of executive chair John Furlong, effective Dec. 31. Named co-owner Jeff Mallett executive chair.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Joe Greenspan.
BRANDEIS — Announced the resignation of softball coach Danielle DelPonte. Named Emily Kraytenberg interim softball coach.
BUCKNELL — Named Jackie Dando women’s lacrosse coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.