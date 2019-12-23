Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded INF Cristian Perez to the N.Y. Yankees for RHP Chance Adams.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHPs Tyler Fallwell and Juan Aguilera and INF Adam Sasser from Sioux City (AA) for RHP Ryan Newell and INF John Brontsema.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Aaron Rozek to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Kenny Matthews.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Sharif Finch off waivers from Tennessee. Placed WR A.J. Green on the IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jahlani Tavai on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel to a one-year contract. Waived DL Jeremiah Valoaga.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Darius Jennings. Signed WR Rashard Davis from the practice squad. Waived LB Nigel Harris and RB Dalyn Dawkins.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed offensive coordinator Tommy Condell and defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Mark Washington to contract extensions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina, D Brian Lashoff and G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Jarid Lukosevicius, Providence D Steve Kampfer and Springfield F Jayce Hawryluk two games.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Samba Camara via transfer from Le Havre (Ligue 2-France).

ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Rodrigo Schlegel from Racing Club (Primera División-Argentina) via one-year free loan.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M José Andrés Martínez.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the retirement of executive chair John Furlong, effective Dec. 31. Named co-owner Jeff Mallett executive chair.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Joe Greenspan.

COLLEGE

BRANDEIS — Announced the resignation of softball coach Danielle DelPonte. Named Emily Kraytenberg interim softball coach.

BUCKNELL — Named Jackie Dando women’s lacrosse coach.

