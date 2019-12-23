Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced major league coach José Hernández moves to assistant hitting coach. Named Fredi González major league coach; Darren Holmes as bullpen coach, and Anthony Sanders first base coach.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded INF Cristian Perez to the N.Y. Yankees for RHP Chance Adams.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C Francisco Cervelli on a one-year contract.

Advertisement

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Glenn Sherlock assistant coach.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHPs Tyler Fallwell and Juan Aguilera and INF Adam Sasser from Sioux City (AA) for RHP Ryan Newell and INF John Brontsema.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Aaron Rozek to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Kenny Matthews.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Sharif Finch off waivers from Tennessee. Placed WR A.J. Green on the IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jahlani Tavai on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel to a one-year contract. Waived DL Jeremiah Valoaga.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Darius Jennings. Signed WR Rashard Davis from the practice squad. Waived LB Nigel Harris and RB Dalyn Dawkins.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed offensive coordinator Tommy Condell and defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Mark Washington to contract extensions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina, D Brian Lashoff and G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Jarid Lukosevicius, Providence D Steve Kampfer and Springfield F Jayce Hawryluk two games.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Greenville’s Chad Duchesne five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 21 game at Florida. Suspended Worcester’s Yannick Turcotte three games and Brampton’s Lindsay Sparks one game and fined both undisclosed amounts for their actions in a Dec. 21 game. Suspended Toledo’s Steve Oleksy one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Dec. 14 game at Cincinnati. Fined Florida’s Arvin Atwal an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec.21 game against Greenville.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Samba Camara via transfer from Le Havre (Ligue 2-France).

ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Rodrigo Schlegel from Racing Club (Primera División-Argentina) via one-year free loan.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M José Andrés Martínez.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the retirement of executive chair John Furlong, effective Dec. 31. Named co-owner Jeff Mallett executive chair.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Joe Greenspan.

COLLEGE

AUTIN PEAY — Signed football coach Mark Hudspeth to a contract extension through 2024.

BRANDEIS — Announced the resignation of softball coach Danielle DelPonte. Named Emily Kraytenberg interim softball coach.

BUCKNELL — Named Jackie Dando women’s lacrosse coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.