Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a three-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated INF Richard Ureña for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Jayson Aquino.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. from College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CBs Sojourn Shelton and Duke Thomas, WRs Johnnie Dixon and A.J. Richardson, OL Sam Jones, DL Lyndon Johnson and P Ryan Winslow to reserve/futures contracts.

CINCINATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Tony Brown off waivers from Green Bay. Signed TE Moritz Böhringer and WR DaMarkus Lodge to reserve/future contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., WR J’Mon Moore, DE Trevon Young, LBs Jermaine Grace and Montrel Meander and Gs Malcolm Pridgeon and Willie Wright to reserve/futures contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox, K Chase McLaughlin and WR Zach Pascal to one-year contract extensions. Signed RBs Bruce Anderson III and Darius Jackson; TEs Ian Bunting, Xavier Grimble and Matt Lengel; G Chaz Green; DE Gerri Green; WR Malik Henry; CBs Picasso Nelson Jr. , Lafayette Pitts and Jackson Porter; OTs Cedrick Lang, Andrew Donnal and Travis Vornkahl to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired offensive coordinator Chad OShea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Fired coach Pat Shurmur.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G Richie Incognito to a two-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Fired coach Bruce Allen. Signed P Tress Way to a multi-year contract extension. Signed T Paul Adams, DE Ryan Bee, WR Emanuel Hall, DE Cameron Malveaux and WR Jordan Veasy to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed DB Mike Daly.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Named Charlie Eger running backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Dalton Smith.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Nikita Okhotyuk to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Sent M Pablo Aránguiz to Universidad de Chile (Primera División-Chile) on a one-year loan.

INTER MIAMI — Named Diego Alonso coach.

ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Antônio Carlos on a one-year loan from Palmeiras (Série A-Brazil).<

