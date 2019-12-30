Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a three-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated INF Richard Ureña for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Jayson Aquino.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Hunter Hudson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Pat Ledet to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State Warriors F Marquese Chriss $35,000 for shoving Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic to the floor.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. from College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CBs Sojourn Shelton and Duke Thomas, WRs Johnnie Dixon and A.J. Richardson, OL Sam Jones, DL Lyndon Johnson and P Ryan Winslow to reserve/futures contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Dino Boyd, DB Xavier Crawford, WR Reggie Davis, DB Stephen Denmark, WR Thomas Ives, OL Sam Mustipher, TE Dax Raymond, LB James Vaughters and WR Alex Wesley to reserve/futures contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Tony Brown off waivers from Green Bay. Signed TE Moritz Böhringer and WR DaMarkus Lodge to reserve/future contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., WR J’Mon Moore, DE Trevon Young, LBs Jermaine Grace and Montrel Meander and Gs Malcolm Pridgeon and Willie Wright to reserve/futures contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — WR Victor Bolden, WR Jonathan Duhart, LS James Fisher, P Jack Fox, S A.J. Howard, WR Tom Kennedy, T Matt Nelson, DT Olive Sagapolu, LB Christian Sam, G Casey Tucker and P Matt Wile to reserve/futures contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox, K Chase McLaughlin and WR Zach Pascal to one-year contract extensions. Signed RBs Bruce Anderson III and Darius Jackson; TEs Ian Bunting, Xavier Grimble and Matt Lengel; G Chaz Green; DE Gerri Green; WR Malik Henry; CBs Picasso Nelson Jr. , Lafayette Pitts and Jackson Porter; OTs Cedrick Lang, Andrew Donnal and Travis Vornkahl to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired offensive coordinator Chad O<Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Fired coach Pat Shurmur.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G Richie Incognito to a two-year contract extension. Signed DE Ade Aruna, DB Jordan Brown, DE Kendall Donnerson, OL Kyle Kalis, C Erik Magnuson and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Fired coach Bruce Allen. Signed P Tress Way to a multi-year contract extension. Signed T Paul Adams, DE Ryan Bee, WR Emanuel Hall, DE Cameron Malveaux and WR Jordan Veasy to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed DB Mike Daly.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Named Charlie Eger running backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Dalton Smith.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Nikita Okhotyuk to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Sent M Pablo Aránguiz to Universidad de Chile (Primera División-Chile) on a one-year loan.

INTER MIAMI — Named Diego Alonso coach.

ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Antônio Carlos on a one-year loan from Palmeiras (Série A-Brazil).<

