Montana looks to extend streak vs Sac State

Sacramento State (7-3, 0-1) vs. Montana (5-7, 1-0)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Sacramento State. In its last five wins against the Hornets, Montana has won by an average of 14 points. Sacramento State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2017, a 67-65 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett has averaged 20 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Kendal Manuel has put up 12.9 points. For the Hornets, Joshua Patton has averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Ethan Esposito has put up 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSHUA: Across 10 appearances this season, Sacramento State’s Patton has shot 58 percent.

SLIPPING AT 73: Montana is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 5-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Montana’s Manuel has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 26.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has allowed only 53.5 points per game to opponents, which is the third-best mark in the country. The Montana offense has put up just 66 points through 12 games (ranked 238th among Division I teams).

