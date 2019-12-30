Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Montana St edges Northern Arizona, 63-61, now 2-0 in Big Sky

December 30, 2019 11:55 pm
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 17 points and nine rebounds and Harald Frey posted 18 points as Montana State held off Northern Arizona 63-61 in a Big Sky Conference game on Monday night.

Belo hit 9 of 10 free throws and Ladan Ricketts hit his only two of the game with :03 left to preserve the win.

Amin Adamu had seven rebounds for Montana State (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky).

Bernie Andre had 17 points for the Lumberjacks (6-5, 0-2). Cameron Satterwhite added 12 points. Cameron Shelton had eight rebounds.

Montana State matches up against Northern Colorado on the road on Thursday. Northern Arizona takes on Weber State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

