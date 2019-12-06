Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Montana tops North Dakota 77-70

December 6, 2019 11:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett and Kendal Manuel scored 20 points apiece as Montana defeated North Dakota 77-70 on Friday night.

Timmy Falls had 15 points for Montana (4-5).

Marlon Stewart had 19 points and eight assists for the Fighting Hawks (4-6). Filip Rebraca added 14 points and 12 rebounds. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 13 points.

Montana faces Oregon on the road next Wednesday. North Dakota faces Eastern Washington on the road on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified