Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Mooney scores 17 as UC Davis turns back N. Illinois 66-57

December 7, 2019 10:56 pm
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Joe Mooney had 17 points and six rebounds and UC Davis held off a late rally to defeat Northern Illinois 66-57 on Saturday.

The Aggies (4-7) led the entire game except for a 31-all tie late in the first half. UC Davis had a nine-point lead at one point in the second half but Northern Illinois drew within 55-53 when Trendon Hankerson made a 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining. With 1:21 to go, Darius Beane made two free throws to draw NIU within 60-57 but UC Davis made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute to close out the win.

Eugene German had 16 points for the Huskies (6-4). Lacey James added 10 points and nine rebounds.

UC Davis plays at San Diego on Dec. 14. Northern Illinois plays at Pittsburgh on Dec. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

